Jul 19, 2023 / NTS GMT

Edmond William Warner - HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. - Chair & Non-Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited. I'm Ed Warner, Chair of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited. My fellow Directors Anulika Ajufo, Francesca Barnes, Libby Burne, Carolina Espinal and Steve Wilderspin, are here with me, as is Pete Wilson, who's standing down at this AGM, having been a Director for many years.



We also have Alexandra Cornforth, Charlotte Edgar, Richard Hickman and Billy Macaulay of HarbourVest Partners. We also have Jasper Cross and Ann-Marie Pereira from BNP Paribas as Company Secretary. Since it's now just a little after 1:00 p.m. and there is a quorum of at least 1 shareholder present in person or by proxy, the meeting may commence.



Notice of today's meeting was given to shareholders on the 20th of June 2022. Accordingly, the requisite notice has been given. I propose to take the notice of Annual General Meeting, including the proposed resolutions, in full and the