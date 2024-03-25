Intrum AB Update Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

AndrÃ©s Rubio - Intrum AB(publ)-President&CEO



Excellent. Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, or good morning, depending on what jurisdiction you're in. This is AndrÃ©s Rubio. I'm here with Emil Folkesson, and Ermin Keric from Carnegie. We wanted to have this phone call after speaking to a number of our external stakeholders recently and also with all the noise that's been in the media and other forums regarding the company.



We felt it was important to come back to the market before we went into our quiet period before our first quarter earnings and really clarify and remind everyone of kind of the fundamentals and the strengths of our business and our assets, confirm our liquidity position, but also to clarify what we are doing with advisors in addressing our debt capital structure.



