Iveco Group NV Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Federico Donati - Iveco Group NV - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Iveco Group Capital Markets Day that we are holding in person at our industrial village in Turin. Welcome, also to all our colleagues and stakeholders connecting live from all over the world. We are pleased that you have joined us. My name is Federico Donati, Head of Investor Relation and it is my pleasure to serve as the moderator of today event.



Some of you join us for the Iveco Group experience this morning. I hope you enjoyed the test drives and vehicle walk around. Our aim was to give you a first-hand experience of the products and services that are at the core of our company.



Now it is time for the main event. We have a great deal to share with you today. The vehicle group has just begun its third-year as an independent company, and we plan to illustrate in the next few hours. How, we are keeping up the momentum that has been driving us since our Investor Day in November 2021. Not only we are pushing our Group even farther to identify and take advantage of the