Feb 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Amit Mehta JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC-MD



So and good afternoon and a warm welcome to everybody. As a reminder, my name is Amit Mehta. I'm a Portfolio Manager for your company, JP Morgan, India Investment Trust. As Rosemary mentioned, I'm also joined in person or in person to you at the AGM by my colleagues and co-managers, Sandip Patodia and Ayaz Ebrahim. The agenda will follow with me covering the combined performance portfolio and the outlook.



I will then hand over to Sandip to talk a bit about portfolio additions and new ideas, new investments we've made in your company and Ayaz will then follow on to talk a bit about the macro outlook. After which I will provide a summary and then hand back to Rosemary in the Board to open up questions.



So let's begin with the next slide, which is a reminder of the team. You've heard about portfolio managers and who are present here, but it's also important to know that we have a very broad and deep resources in our analysts.



So the PM team works very closely with our analysts who I mentioned and we have 12 of those are