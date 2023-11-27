Nov 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Chris Tanner - JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited - Investment Manager



So hello, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to attend the JLEN half-year results presentation for the six months to September 30, 2023. So I'm Chris Tanner. I'm a partner at Foresight Group and part of the investment management team for JLEN since IPO.



Now in a moment, I'll hand over to my colleague, Ed Mountney. And he'll talk about the financial results for the period and also take us through the portfolio evaluation. And then I'll provide a bit more information on the portfolio itself and also touch upon JLEN's approach to capital allocation in the current environment and what that means for JLEN's outlook.



And then, of course, we'll be very happy to take any questions that you may have here in the room. And then I think there are also people on the phone line, and we're happy to take questions from them as well.



So I think there's no need to dwell on this slide. I think you all know the JLEN story by now. We are a diversified environmental infrastructure fund, and this has benefits in