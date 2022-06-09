Just Group PLC Investments Strategy Seminar Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

David Louis Richardson - Just Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Quite amplification for a small room, but I guess we do have people online. Good morning to everybody. I love to see you all. I love to see all in person. I'm certainly really looking forward to today's session. I hope you are, too, because it's a great opportunity to dive into a topic in real depth, which you just really can't do and due to half year results and the full year results, you have to kind of skim over lots of topics.



So today, we're going to dive into a topic which is really important, really important to our business. It's absolutely central to our business model and the successful delivery of new business growth, profitability, capital efficiency. Investment strategy and more broadly, what we do investments is absolutely critical to all of those, and it's also essential in providing security and peace of mind to our customers.



So I'm excited to get into that. I'm also very excited to expose you to some of our management team and talent in the business. So you know, Andy