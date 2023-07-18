Full Year 2023 Lendinvest PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Roderick Alexander Lockhart - LendInvest plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thanks for your time today and the opportunity to present our results for the year ended 31st of March 2023. Joining me on the call for the last time today is Michael Evans. It's been a pleasure to work with Michael over the last 6 years, and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for his huge contribution to our business, including being instrumental in our listing in 2021. I'll miss him, and I wish him all the best for the