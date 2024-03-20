Mar 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Lonza Investor Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Albert M. Baehny, CEO at interim and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Please go ahead, sir.



Albert M. Baehny - Lonza Group AG - Interim CEO & Chairman



Thank you for the introduction. Good morning, good afternoon, and thanks to you all for joining the short update call about our agreement to acquire the Vacaville site from Roche. I'm joined today by our CFO, Philippe Deecke; and the President of our Biologics division, Jean-Christophe Hyvert. We will share a few details of the acquisition, then take some time to answer your questions. Let me provide a short overview of the transaction.



Today, we have signed an agreement with Roche to acquire the Genentech large-scale biologics facility in Vacaville, California, for USD 1.2