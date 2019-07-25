Q2 2019 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report a strong set of results for the first 6 months of 2019. Our return on equity of 6.9%, with a combined ratio of 86.6% demonstrates our underwriting and investment strategies continue to deliver sensible risk adjusted shareholder returns during a period of change in our industry. Our year-to-date return on equity is marginally higher than the corresponding periods for both 2017 and 2018, which makes sense to us. Our results are on track and where we thought they would be, albeit with a slightly different blend of investment and underwriting returns. Our investment returns are higher than the