Q4 2020 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. As I look back on 2020, it's been a year presented with many challenges for the Lancashire Group and the broader insurance industry. But these challenges seem insignificant when compared to the human suffering that this awful virus has brought to the world. We are incredibly lucky to work in this industry, which has demonstrated both the financial resilience and the operational continuity in the face of a worldwide pandemic.



I'm immensely proud of how the Lancashire Group has continued to operate throughout this difficult period. My colleagues have continued to demonstrate the