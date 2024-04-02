Insider Sell: SVP, CFO Steven Voskuil Sold 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Co (HSY)

Steven Voskuil, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Hershey Company, has sold 1,500 shares of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $197.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $296,850.

The Hershey Company, known for its confectionery products, is a global leader in chocolate and sugar confectionery. Its brand portfolio includes Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, and Ice Breakers, among others. The company operates through geographical segments that include North America and International and Other. The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and continues to expand its presence in key international markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year.

The insider transaction history for The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) indicates a trend of insider selling, with 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) had a market capitalization of $38.934 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 21.09, above the industry median of 17.995 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) was trading at $197.9 per share on the day of the transaction, with a GuruFocus Value of $250.31, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation metrics, and overall market conditions when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

