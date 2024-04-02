Sadie Stern, EVP Chief Human Resources Officer of DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial), has sold 4,137 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $140 per share, resulting in a total value of $578,180.

DexCom Inc is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. These systems are designed to help patients manage their blood sugar levels by providing real-time glucose readings, trend information, and alerts to warn users of potential hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

Over the past year, Sadie Stern has sold a total of 30,891 shares of DexCom Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to the overall insider selling trend observed at the company.

The insider transaction history for DexCom Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 52 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, DexCom Inc's shares were trading at $140 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $53.945 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 106.82, which is above the industry median of 27.57 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.89, with a GF Value of $157.14, indicating that DexCom Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it can prompt market participants to consider the potential reasons behind the transactions.

It is important to note that insider selling can be influenced by various factors, including diversification of personal investments, tax planning, and other personal financial considerations. As such, investors should consider the broader context of the market, the company's performance, and other indicators when evaluating insider transactions.

