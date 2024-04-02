Director Michael Eck Sells 15,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL)

On March 22, 2024, Director Michael Eck sold 15,000 shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $29.67 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $445,050.

J.Jill Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company offers a range of products, including sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, and outerwear, designed for women in the 40-65 age segment. J.Jill Inc operates through both direct and retail channels, aiming to provide customers with a balanced mix of comfort and style.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for J.Jill Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, while there have been 4 insider sells in the same period.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, J.Jill Inc had a market capitalization of $334.139 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 13.99, below the industry median of 18.51, yet above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.88, with a share price of $29.67 and a GuruFocus Value of $15.76, indicating that J.Jill Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The recent sale by Director Michael Eck may attract attention from the market, considering the current valuation metrics and the absence of insider purchases over the past year.

