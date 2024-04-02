Director Susan Ward Sells 24,436 Shares of Ecovyst Inc (ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial), a company specializing in catalyst and services solutions, recently experienced a notable insider transaction. Director Susan Ward sold 24,436 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Over the past year, Susan Ward has sold a total of 24,436 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of the insider trading activities at Ecovyst Inc, which have included 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ecovyst Inc were trading at $10.28 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.258 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.64, which is lower than the industry median of 21.84 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Ecovyst Inc's stock is currently assessed in terms of the GuruFocus Value. With a share price of $10.28 and a GF Value of $11.82, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.87, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction contributes to the ongoing assessment of insider trends and valuation metrics that investors and analysts use to gauge the stock's potential and the company's financial health.

