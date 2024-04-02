HashiCorp Inc (HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 14,767 Shares

Marc Holmes, the Chief Marketing Officer of HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), has sold 14,767 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $27.09 per share, resulting in a total value of $400,073.03.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides cloud infrastructure automation solutions. The company's suite of tools assists in provisioning, securing, connecting, and running any infrastructure for any application.

Over the past year, Marc Holmes has sold a total of 259,214 shares of HashiCorp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale on March 22 is part of a series of sales conducted by the insider over the past year.

The insider transaction history for HashiCorp Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 68 insider sells recorded over the past year and only 1 insider buy during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, HashiCorp Inc shares were trading at $27.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.391 billion.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent activities of insiders at HashiCorp Inc, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.