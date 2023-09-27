Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC investor presentation. (Event Instructions) I'd now like to hand you over to CEO, Ben Goldsmith. Good afternoon.



Ben Goldsmith - Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - CEO



Thanks, Alessandro. Hi, everyone. Thank you so much for taking the time to come and hear about Menhaden. We've got a little slide deck, which we'll talk you through, in the assumption that most of you don't know us. So we will go through the slides, but we'll do it quite breezily, and make sure there's time at the end for questions and so on.



So we are a London listed investment trust with a market capitalization annoyingly of GBP76 million, given that our