Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation via Investor Meet Company
Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ben Goldsmith
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - CEO
* Luciano Suana
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Chief Investment Officer
=====================
Unidentified Participant
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC investor presentation. (Event Instructions) I'd now like to hand you over to CEO, Ben Goldsmith. Good afternoon.
Ben Goldsmith - Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - CEO
Thanks, Alessandro. Hi, everyone. Thank you so much for taking the time to come and hear about Menhaden. We've got a little slide deck, which we'll talk you through, in the assumption that most of you don't know us. So we will go through the slides, but we'll do it quite breezily, and make sure there's time at the end for questions and so on.
So we are a London listed investment trust with a market capitalization annoyingly of GBP76 million, given that our
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company Transcript
Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...