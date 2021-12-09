Dec 09, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation (Q&A)
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nickyl Raithatha
Moonpig Group plc - CEO
* Andy MacKinnon
Moonpig Group plc - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ross Jobber
Citi - Analyst
* Georgina Johanan
JPMorgan - Analyst
* Simon Bowler
Numis Securities Limited - Analyst
* Andrew Wade
Jefferies - Analyst
* Paul Rossington
HSBC - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Moonpig's half-year results. (Operator Instructions) And now, I'd like to hand over to Nickyl Raithatha, CEO, to enter the presentation. Please go ahead.
Nickyl Raithatha - Moonpig Group plc - CEO
Thanks very much. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing into our half-year results Q&A Session. I'm here today with Andy MacKinnon, VP, CFO. Hopefully, you've
