Dec 09, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A)

Dec 09, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nickyl Raithatha

Moonpig Group plc - CEO

* Andy MacKinnon

Moonpig Group plc - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Ross Jobber

Citi - Analyst

* Georgina Johanan

JPMorgan - Analyst

* Simon Bowler

Numis Securities Limited - Analyst

* Andrew Wade

Jefferies - Analyst

* Paul Rossington

HSBC - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Moonpig's half-year results. (Operator Instructions) And now, I'd like to hand over to Nickyl Raithatha, CEO, to enter the presentation. Please go ahead.



Nickyl Raithatha - Moonpig Group plc - CEO



Thanks very much. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing into our half-year results Q&A Session. I'm here today with Andy MacKinnon, VP, CFO. Hopefully, you've