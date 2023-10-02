Half Year 2023 Hostmore plc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Hostmore interim results webinar for attendees who are in listen-only mode. And at the presentation, there will be the opportunity to ask questions. This webinar is being recorded. I now hand over to Stephen Walker, Chairman.



Stephen, over to you.



Stephen Welker - Hostmore plc - Chairman



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Hostmore plc 2023 first-half results presentation. My name is Stephen Welker, I am Chairman of the company. And with me today are Jules McEwan, our CEO; and Matt Bibby, our interim CFO. As many of you will be aware, Matt recently was promoted to the position and so, I wanted to be the first to publicly congratulate him on the appointment. So congrats, Matt.



Matt Bibby - Hostmore plc - Interim CFO



Thanks, Stephen.



Stephen Welker - Hostmore plc - Chairman



Today, we'll take you through the presentation that can be found on the company's website and at the end, we'll open up for questions. But before we get into the presentation