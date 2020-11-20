Nov 20, 2020 / 10:15AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Nationwide Building Society 2020 Interim Results Call. My name is Patrick, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now handing you over to your host, Joe Garner, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Joe D. Garner - Nationwide Building Society - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us this morning for Nationwide Building Society's results for the first half of the 2021 financial year. I'm Joe Garner, the Society's Chief Executive. Also on the call with me are Chris Rhodes, our Finance Director; Sara Bennison, our Chief Product and Marketing Officer; Muir Mathieson, our Director of Treasury; and Robert Gardner, our Chief Economist.



2020 has, of course, been dominated by the pandemic. It's brought the biggest disruption to our members and the economy and our society in living memory. As a mutual, our core purpose has always been a social one, and supporting our members and communities has been our top priority. This has only been possible because of the financial