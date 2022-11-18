Nov 18, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Deborah Anne Crosbie - Nationwide Building Society - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Nationwide Building Society's Interim Results Call. I'm Debbie Crosbie, Chief Executive. And with me on the call today are Chris Rhodes, our Chief Financial Officer; Muir Mathieson, our Treasurer; Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist.



So I'm going to run through the highlights of the period and provide a brief strategy update before handing to Chris who'll take you through the numbers for the 6 months to 30th of September. I'm going to keep it brief so that we'll get plenty of time to respond to any questions that you have.



So Nationwide has again delivered a strong financial performance, and our mutual model means that we can continue to support our 16 million members through the current economic uncertainty. We've reported profits of GBP 980 million due to growth in income, driven mainly by rising interest rates. This has meant that we can further strengthen our capital and leverage positions.



We continue to deliver