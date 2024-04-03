AMETEK Inc (AME) Director Thomas Amato Sells Company Shares

Director Thomas Amato has sold 780 shares of AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial) on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $182 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $141,960. AMETEK Inc is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with a broad range of products that are used in a variety of applications. The company operates through two business segments: Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG). AMETEK's products are marketed and sold worldwide through two groups: the Electronic Instruments Group, which is a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; and the Electromechanical Group, which is a differentiated supplier of electrical interconnects, precision motion control solutions, specialty metals, thermal management systems, and floor care and specialty motors. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 780 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for AMETEK Inc. 1772775785208377344.png The market capitalization of AMETEK Inc stands at $42.004 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 32.04, which is above both the industry median of 22.76 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $182 and a GuruFocus Value of $164.08, AMETEK Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. 1772775803432628224.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider broader market trends, the company's performance, and other factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

