Oct 25, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Martin Gouldstone
Oncimmune Holdings plc - CEO
* Martin Hudson
Oncimmune Holdings plc - Finance Director
* Ron Kirschner
Oncimmune Holdings plc - COO
Operator
Martin Gouldstone - Oncimmune Holdings plc - CEO
Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Oncimmune investor update presentation. I'll be leading this for you today, and -- usual disclaimer, first of all -- then what I'd like to take you through this afternoon is a kind of reintroduction of the company, obviously, following the sale of the early lung CDT detection business early this year to Freenome. The company has refocused, and we are really
Oncimmune Holdings PLC Investor Presentation Transcript
Oct 25, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
