Oncimmune Holdings PLC Investor Presentation Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 25, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Martin Gouldstone

Oncimmune Holdings plc - CEO

* Martin Hudson

Oncimmune Holdings plc - Finance Director

* Ron Kirschner

Oncimmune Holdings plc - COO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Oncimmune Holdings plc Investor Presentation. (Operators Instructions)



Before we begin, I'd like to meet the following hall. I'd now like to hand it to Martin Gouldstone, CEO. Good afternoon.



Martin Gouldstone - Oncimmune Holdings plc - CEO



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Oncimmune investor update presentation. I'll be leading this for you today, and -- usual disclaimer, first of all -- then what I'd like to take you through this afternoon is a kind of reintroduction of the company, obviously, following the sale of the early lung CDT detection business early this year to Freenome. The company has refocused, and we are really