Nov 09, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to the Picton Property Income Limited half-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Michael Morris, CEO. Good afternoon, sir.
Michael Morris - Picton Property Income Limited - Chief Executive
Thank you. So thank you everyone, for dialing in. This is a short update following the release of our half year results this morning. I'm going to just explain a little bit about Picton, more generally about the market, what's been happening in the last six months that's really relevant to our underlying performance, which I'll talk about next. Then I'll talk about financial performance and, indeed, performance at a property level, give some thoughts in an outlook and there's an opportunity, as has just been said, for Q&A at the end.
So just turning the slides. For those that don't know Picton, and on to the next page sorry -- and the next one -- those that don't know Picton, we're a diversified UK REIT. We own a GBP850 million
Half Year 2022 Picton Property Income Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...