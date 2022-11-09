Nov 09, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Picton Property Income Limited half-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Michael Morris, CEO. Good afternoon, sir.



Michael Morris - Picton Property Income Limited - Chief Executive



Thank you. So thank you everyone, for dialing in. This is a short update following the release of our half year results this morning. I'm going to just explain a little bit about Picton, more generally about the market, what's been happening in the last six months that's really relevant to our underlying performance, which I'll talk about next. Then I'll talk about financial performance and, indeed, performance at a property level, give some thoughts in an outlook and there's an opportunity, as has just been said, for Q&A at the end.



So just turning the slides. For those that don't know Picton, and on to the next page sorry -- and the next one -- those that don't know Picton, we're a diversified UK REIT. We own a GBP850 million