Aug 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 2019 results conference call. I am Myra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. George Crowe. Please go ahead, sir.



George Crowe - Partners Group Holding AG - IR Officer



Thank you very much. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for the Q2 2019 Princess Update Call. During the next 30 minutes or so, we'll take you through the performance of Princess and also some of the portfolio activity. The basis for today's presentation is the presentation that you can find in the Investor Relations section of the Princess website.



At this point, I'd like to hand over to Felix Haldner, partner at Partners Group and Director of Princess, who will guide you through the presentation. And after that, there'll be a Q&A session. I now hand over to Felix.



Felix Haldner - Princess Private