Aug 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 2019 results conference call. I am Myra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. George Crowe. Please go ahead, sir.
George Crowe - Partners Group Holding AG - IR Officer
Thank you very much. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for the Q2 2019 Princess Update Call. During the next 30 minutes or so, we'll take you through the performance of Princess and also some of the portfolio activity. The basis for today's presentation is the presentation that you can find in the Investor Relations section of the Princess website.
At this point, I'd like to hand over to Felix Haldner, partner at Partners Group and Director of Princess, who will guide you through the presentation. And after that, there'll be a Q&A session. I now hand over to Felix.
Felix Haldner - Princess Private
Q2 2019 Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...