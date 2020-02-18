Feb 18, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Princess Private Equity Holding Q4 2019 Investor Conference Call. I'm Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. George Crowe. Please go ahead, sir.
George Crowe - Partners Group Holding AG - IR Officer
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for joining us for the call today. Over the next 45 minutes, we will talk you through the financial results for Princess Private Equity Holding for 2019. You can find the presentation on the Princess website in the Investor Relations section. And there will also be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.
So with that, I will hand over to Felix Haldner, a partner of Partners Group, the investment adviser to Princess and also Director of Princess. Felix, please.
Felix Haldner - Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to walk you
Feb 18, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
