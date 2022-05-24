May 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Felix Haldner - Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - Director



Thank you. Thank you, and good morning. Thanks for attending today's investor call for Princess. I'll lead you through the presentation. With me, I've got Andreea Mateescu, so she will help me when we then come to questions at the end of the presentation.



By that, and before diving into the quarterly figures, as always, some words to Princess and its investment strategy. Princess, as you all know, provides shareholders with exposure to Partners Group's direct private equity investment strategy basically alongside its institutional investors.



Partners Group is a thematic investor.