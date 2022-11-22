Nov 22, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Princess Private Equity Holdings Q3 2022 Investor Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Moira, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Page. Please go ahead, madam.



Sarah Page;Princess Private Equity Holding Limited;Senior Corporate Development Manager and Head of IR -



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I'm Sarah Page, Senior Corporate Development Manager and Head of IR for Princess. I'm joined today by Michael Studer, who will go through the portfolio management review, whereas Felix Haldner and I will cover the Q3 results.



Now before diving into the quarterly figures, just 2 words on Princess. Princess provides shareholders with exposure to Partners Group direct private equity investment strategy, participating in transactions alongside our institutional clients. Partners Group is a thematic investor focusing on investments in companies where growth