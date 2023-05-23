May 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Princess Private Equity Holding Q1 2023 Investor Conference Call and Live webcast. I am Alice, the operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Felix Haldner. Please go ahead, sir.



Felix Haldner -



Thank you. Good morning to this quarterly conference call on the results of the first quarter Princess. My name is Felix Haldner. I'm a Director of Princess and I'm an advisory partner to Partners Group.



Now to recap what is Princes about. We have the objective to outperform global public equity markets by about 5% on a net basis per year over the mid- to long-term period. And by now, it's really the direct investments in the portfolio that are the main driver of expected outperformance to public market. If we look through on a kind of a quasi consolidated basis, the EBITDA margins and the top line growth of the portfolio consistently displays above 20%.



By now, the transition to direct portfolio is complete.