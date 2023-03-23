Playtech PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Moran Weizer - Playtech plc - CEO & Executive Director



I'd like to extend a warm welcome to all those in attendance today, both in person and virtually for our exciting B2B Investor Day, where we will outline for multitude of growth opportunities this division has and how we plan to execute on this.



As Rafi has to dash off to make a flight in a few hours, we are going to first have a session with Rafi Ashkenazi, the executive MD and Executive Chair of Hard Rock Digital, who will discuss the landmark agreement signed between Playtech and HRD, and then we will open it up to Q&A.



Without further ado, I hand over to Rafi. But before that, I will say, I will say and it will be quick. I don't think that Rafi needs any introduction, having been around for many, many years, like me, actually, we joined Playtech 3 weeks apart and Rafi was our COO, but most importantly, Rafi then became the COO and then CEO of PokerStars to take the role of Executive MD, Managing Director with HRD and Executive Chairman. Most importantly, right, you're about to hear from, who I believe is one of the best