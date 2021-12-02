Dec 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Dec 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Leslie Hill
Record plc - CEO
* Steve Cullen
Record plc - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Record plc interim results investor presentation. Apologies for the short delay today. (Operator Instructions)
Questions are encouraged to be submitted at any time via the Q&A tab situated in the right-hand corner of your screen. Just simply type in your question and press send. The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself, however, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. This will be available via Investor Meet Company dashboard, and we'll notify you by e-mail when it's ready for your review.
I'd also like to remind you that today's presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. And I'd now like to hand you have
Half Year 2022 Record PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Dec 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...