Jul 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation Via Investor Meet Company
Jul 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Leslie Hill
Record PLC - CEO
* Steve Cullen
Record plc - Finance Director
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Record plc full year results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I would like to submit the following, and I would now like to hand you over to CEO Leslie Hill. Good afternoon.
Leslie Hill - Record PLC - CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Yes, my name is Leslie Hill. I'm the CEO of Record Financial Group, and I have with me, Steve Cullen, who is our Finance Director, somebody who may have met us before. We're going to work through the results presentation methodically, but we will encourage you to submit your questions as and when they occur to you. And as we have done in the past, we will attempt to answer them on the spot if we can. So I think that's good. Should we kick off now?
Record PLC Presentation Via Investor Meet Company Transcript
Jul 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...