Preliminary Q4 2021 Redx Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Rachel Curtis Gravesen - FTI Consulting, Inc. - IR



Hello, and welcome, and thank you so much for joining us for today's call to discuss Redx's full year results for the year ended September 30, 2021. In a moment, I'm going to hand over to Redx's Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Anson, who'll be joined by Chief Financial Officer, Peter Collum, and also Chief Scientific Officer, Richard Armer, who are going to present the progress made during this year by the company.



After the presentation, we will hold a question-and-answer session. And we'll be joined by Dr. Jane Robertson, the company's CMO, who's going to participate in that session together with the other presenters that we've just named. (Operator Instructions)



Please, let's move to the next slide. Importantly, I'd like to say before we begin that I want to draw your attention to the disclaimer slide that we have in front of you here and