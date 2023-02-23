Feb 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Jounce and Redx's recommended All-Share Merger Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Speaking on today's call will be Redx's Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Anson and Jounce Chief Executive Officer and President, Dr. Richard Murray. Please note the usual disclaimers apply to this webcast.



Today's discussion will include statements about future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the risk factors discussed in Jounce's SEC filings. You are advised to read when available Jounce's filings with the SEC, including a registration statement that will contain a proxy statement to be used in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of shareholders to approve the transaction because these documents will