May 27, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 27, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alex Pilato
Residential Secure Income plc - Senior Advisor, Housing & Investment Committee Member, ReSI plc
* Ben Fry
Residential Secure Income plc - MD, Housing & Investment Committee Member, ReSI plc
* Mark Rogers
Residential Secure Income plc - Executive Director, ReSI Housing & ReSI Homes
=====================
Alex Pilato - Residential Secure Income plc - Senior Advisor, Housing & Investment Committee Member, ReSI plc
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our ReSI interim results webinar. For some introductions, [I'm] Alex Pilato, Founder and CEO of ReSI Capital Management and now Head of the Housing Division of Gresham House. And with me, I have Ben Fry, who is Head of Housing Investments and effectively the Fund Manager for Gresham; and Mark Rogers, who is Head of Origination and also Chief Executive of ReSI Housing, which is a registered provider of social housing.
So we've allowed
Half Year 2021 Residential Secure Income PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 27, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...