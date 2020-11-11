Half Year 2021 Renold PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark J. Harper - Renold plc - Non-Executive Chairman



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I see it's now 9 o'clock on my compute clock. So we'll get going. First of all, then, good morning to you, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Renold Plc Interim Results Presentation for the 2020-'21 financial year. I believe you all know Robert Purcell, our CEO; and me, Mark Harper, Company Chairman; but I'd like to introduce our new Group Finance Director, Jim Haughey, who joins us at the start -- who joined us, rather, at the start of October. A very great welcome to you, Jim.



James Rober Haughey - Renold plc - Group Finance Director



Thank you.



Mark J. Harper - Renold plc - Non-Executive Chairman



I'd now like to go through some procedural matters before we begin the presentation. The presentation and Q&A session this morning will be recorded and may be used internally and externally. At the end of the presentation, please ask questions by raising your virtual hand on your Teams screen. You'll be invited to speak by