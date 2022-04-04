Apr 04, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 04, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* David Price

Rockfire Resources plc - CEO & MD



=====================

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Rockfire Resources plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll.



I'd now like to hand over to David Price, CEO.



Good morning, sir.



David Price - Rockfire Resources plc - CEO & MD



Good morning. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining me this morning. We've got a lot to get through with Rockfire. There's a lot to update. And I've also been answering a number of questions that have been submitted prior to this presentation. And I will encourage you to ask more questions as we go through the presentation, and you can submit them and hopefully I can get through most of them.



And this presentation, we'll focus largely on the Copperhead Project of course. We've recently announced our maiden JORC Resource