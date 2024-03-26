Q4 2023 HomeToGo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Sebastian Grabert HomeToGo SE-IR Contact



Thank you, George, and good morning. Dear analysts and investors, and welcome to HomeToGo fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Sebastian Grabert, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. With me today is our Co-Founder and CEO, Patrick Andrade; and our CFO, Steffen Schneider, who will present our financial highlights of the full year and fourth quarter of 2023. As always, this call is being recorded and will be made available later today on our Investor Relations website.



With this, I would like to hand over to you, Patrick. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.



Patrick Andrae HomeToGo SE<