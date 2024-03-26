Q1 2024 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Faten Freiha - McCormick & Company, Incorporated - VP of IR



Good morning. This is Faten Freiha, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining today's First Quarter Earnings Call. To accompany this call, we posted a set of slides on our IR website, ir.mccormick.com. With me this morning are Brendan Foley, President and CEO; and Mike Smith, Executive Vice President and CFO.



During this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The nature of those non-GAAP financial measures and their related reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning's press release and slides. In our comments, certain percentages are rounded. Please refer to our presentation for complete information.



Today's presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or other factors. Please refer to our forward-looking statement on Slide 2 for more information