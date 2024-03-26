Q4 2023 bluebird bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, welcome to the bluebird bio fourth quarter and 2023 annual results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Courtney O'Leary, Investor Relations, please go ahead.



Courtney O'Leary - bluebird bio Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and 2023 annual results call today. My name is Courtney O'Leary, Director of Investor Relations at bluebird bio.



Before I begin, let me review our safe harbor statements. Today's discussion contains statements that are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expectations regarding our future financial results and financial position.



In addition to statements of the company's plans, expectations or intentions regarding regulatory progress, commercialization plans and business operations. Such statements are based on