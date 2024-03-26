Mar 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Movida's conference call to discuss the 4Q '23 results. Joining us today are CEO Gustavo Moscatelli; Pedro de Almeida, the CFO; and Camila Silva, the IR Officer. This event is being broadcast on Zoom and can be accessed on the company's website at ir.movida.com.br. (Operator Instructions)



Before moving on, we'll like to clarify that any statements made during this conference call relative to the Company's business outlook, projections, operating and financial goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Movida's management and rely on information currently available to the Company. While forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, they involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions since they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. General economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors may affect the company's future results and lead to results that will materially differ from the forward-looking statements. The results discussed in this presentation are adjusted for nonrecurring items