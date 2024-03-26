Mar 26, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Ryvyl Inc's fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) The earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued at the close of the market today. The annual report, which includes the Company's results of operations ended December 31, 2023, was filed with the SEC today.



A replay of this call is available at the Investor Relations section of the rivals website in the events quarterly earnings section. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from management's concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the company and contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.



By their nature. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to