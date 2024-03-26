Q4 2023 Biora Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Biora Therapeutics fourth quarter 2023 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Chuck Padala, our Managing Director with LifeSci Advisors, Biora's Investor Relations firm.



Chuck Padala - Biora Therapeutics Inc - Managing Director



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Biora Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2023 Corporate Update and Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer; Ariella Kelman, Chief Medical Officer; and Eric d'Esparbes, Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Mohanty, I'd like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law, including, but not limited to the types of statements identified as forward-looking in our quarterly report on Form 10 K that we plan to file in the next few days at our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on our website in the