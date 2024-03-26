Q4 2024 nCino Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

I would like to turn the call over to Harrison Masters, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harrison Masters - nCino, Inc. - IR Executive



Good afternoon, and welcome to nCino's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. With me on today's call are Pierre Naude, nCino's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Orenstein, Chief Financial Officer; and Josh Glover, President and Chief Revenue Officer.



During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding trends, strategies and the anticipated performance of our business. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations, entail certain assumptions made as of today's date and are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings and other publicly available documents, the financial