Q4 2023 Aptose Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Jonathan, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Aptose Biosciences conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.



Susan Pietropaolo - Aptose Biosciences Inc. - IR



Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon and welcome to the Aptose Biosciences conference call to discuss financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Earlier today, Aptose issued a press release relating to the financial results. The news release as well as related SEC filings are accessible on Aptose's website.



Joining me on today's call are Dr. William Rice, Chairman, President, and CEO; Dr. Rafael Bejar, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer; and Mr. Fletcher Payne, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.



Before we proceed, I