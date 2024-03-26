Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Progress Software Corporation Q1 2024 earnings call. Participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answers question. During the session, you will need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your handouts withdraw your question, press star one one Today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over Mr. Mike Micciche, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Michael Micciche - Progress Software Corporation - SVP of IR
Okay. Thank you, Sherri. Good to have you back with us.
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Progress Software's first quarter 2024 fiscal financial results conference call online. With me this morning, this afternoon are Yogesh Gupta, President and CEO, and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, let's go over our Safe Harbor statements. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future
Q1 2024 Progress Software Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...