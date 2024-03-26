Q1 2024 Progress Software Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Progress Software Corporation Q1 2024 earnings call. Participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answers question. During the session, you will need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your handouts withdraw your question, press star one one Today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over Mr. Mike Micciche, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michael Micciche - Progress Software Corporation - SVP of IR



Okay. Thank you, Sherri. Good to have you back with us.



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Progress Software's first quarter 2024 fiscal financial results conference call online. With me this morning, this afternoon are Yogesh Gupta, President and CEO, and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, let's go over our Safe Harbor statements. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future