Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Welcome to the Velo3D's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bob Okunski, Vice President of Investor Relations at Velo3D Corporation. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
Bob Okunski - Velo3D Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations
Thanks, Diego. I'd like to welcome everyone to our fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today, we will start out with comments from Brad Kreger, CEO of Velo3D, who will provide a summary of the quarter as well as an update on certain key strategic priorities for 2024. Following Brad's comments, Bernie Chung, our CFO, will then review our fourth-quarter 2023 financial results and provide our guidance.
As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of our website.
During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in
Q4 2023 Velo3D Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...