MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has seen a recent insider transaction according to a SEC Filing. Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,340 shares of the company on March 25, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 260,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at MicroStrategy Inc, with a total of 113 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,696.89, giving the company a market capitalization of $31.844 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 66.61, which is above both the industry median of 27.6 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price also reflects a significant premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $248.71, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 6.82. This indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

