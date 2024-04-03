Derek Stark, the Chief Legal Officer of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI, Financial), executed a sale of 5,255 shares in the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $89.44 per share, resulting in a total value of $469,918.20. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,680 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction further aligns with the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 33 insider sells within the company. PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a specialty financial services firm that operates in the mortgage finance industry. The company's activities include the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. On the valuation front, PennyMac Financial Services Inc's shares were trading at $89.44 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.485 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.82, which is above both the industry median of 9.4 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price of $89.44 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $68.06 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, suggesting that PennyMac Financial Services Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

