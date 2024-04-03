ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial), a leading provider of facility solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company on March 25, 2024. Rene Jacobsen’s transaction history over the past year shows a total of 18,245 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at ABM Industries Inc, with a total of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of ABM Industries Inc were trading at $43.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.768 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.19, which is lower than the industry median of 17.795 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. ABM Industries Inc's stock appears to be modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, based on a GF Value of $52.08. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

