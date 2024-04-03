Director Peter Kim of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA, Financial) has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-26, the insider purchased 9,048 shares of the company's stock. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology firm focused on the development of novel therapeutics. The company's approach involves leveraging its proprietary Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) platform to develop intracellular biologics that address a wide range of diseases. The transaction by the insider has contributed to the overall insider trading activity for the company. Over the past year, Peter Kim has acquired a total of 11,780 shares and has not sold any shares. This latest purchase was executed at a stock price of $13.58 per share, resulting in a total investment of $122,811.84 and valuing the company at a market cap of $462.351 million. The insider transaction history for Entrada Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 23 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment of those closest to the company's operations and future prospects. The recent insider buying activity by Director Peter Kim may be of interest to investors and market watchers who track such transactions as indicators of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's specific circumstances when interpreting insider trading activity.

